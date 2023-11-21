Two gets life term jail for raping girl, mother in Habiganj

A court in Habiganj on Tuesday sentenced two youths to life term imprisonment over gang rape of a girl and her mother at Chunarughat upazila in the district on 2020.

Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Jahidul Haque pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The court also fined them both Tk 1, 00,000 each.

The convicted are Shakil Ahmed, 22, and Salah Uddin, 24, both are residents of Jibdharchara village under Ranigaon union of the upazila. Another accused of the case, Harun Mia will be tried in another court as he is underage.

According to the case statement, the convicted two along with another Harun Mia, forcibly violated a girl and her mother at around 8pm on October 2, 2020, and fled away.

Later, the victim filed a case with Chunarughat Police Station accusing three persons.

On June 20, 2022, the investigation officer of the case pressed a charge-sheet before the court against them.

After hearing 10 witnesses the court delivered the verdict in presence of the convicted.