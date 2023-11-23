Shakib meets Obaidul Quader

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has met Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

He met Quader at the room of the party’s office secretary at the Awami League president’s political office at Dhanmondi in the capital at about 6:00pm.

Shakib went to the AL president’s political office at 6:00pm and left at 6:50pm. However, no newsmen or leaders and workers of the party were not allowed to enter the room.

On November 21, he submitted three filled-up nomination forms to get the ruling Awami League nomination.

Earlier, Shakib’s relatives collected nomination forms for the polls of Dhaka-10, Magura-1 and Magura-2 constituencies.