Bangladesh Women’s Cricket team due to fly South Africa Saturday

With a sweet memory of winning both the T20 and ODI home series against Pakistan this month, Bangladesh Women’s Cricket team due to fly for South Africa Saturday (Nov 25) to play three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against the hosts.

The ensuing ODI series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangladesh Women’s team will leave the capital for South Africa on Saturday early hour at 3:10 am (November 25) by an Emirates flight, reports UNB.

Nahida Akhter will assist Nigar Sultana as the vice captain in the South Africa tour.

Match Schedule:

1st T20I: 03 December at Willowmoore Park, Benoni (Day Match)

2nd T20I: 06 December at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley (D/N Match)

3rd T20I: 08 December at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley (D/N Match)

1st ODI: 16 December at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London (D/N Match)

2nd ODI: 20 December at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (D/N Match)

3rd ODI: 23 December at Willowmoore Park, Benoni (D/N Match)

Members of Bangladesh Women’s Cricket team for the tour of South Africa:

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter and Disha Biswas.

Four stand-by cricketers are: Sharmin Akter Supta, Shanjida Akther Meghla, Fariha Islam Trisna and Nishita Akter Nishi