British High Commission Dhaka hosts multi-stakeholder climate discussion ahead of COP28

The British High Commission Dhaka has organised a multi-stakeholder climate discussion at

the High Commissioner’s Residence on 23 November 2023. “Towards COP28: Building

momentum for climate action” titled discussion brought together representatives from

policymakers, academic, private sectors, civil society, youth and media.

The purpose of this discussion was to understand the expectations and views of different

stakeholders to inform the UK’s engagement at COP28 and to guide the bilateral climate

partnership with Bangladesh beyond that.

The event was comprised of two panel discussions: the role of youth in climate action, and

private sector engagement in climate change. This was followed by a question and answer

session.

The panellists highlighted that the COP28 is a unique opportunity to speak as one voice on

shared priorities to avoid the most damaging impacts of climate change. The discussion

emphasised the importance of youth leadership in the policy-making process to accelerate

climate action. The panellists have also raised the challenges young people often face when

engaging in climate action.

The panel discussion on the private sector focused on the incentives that might enable the

private sector to engage more in climate change adaptation and mitigation. The discussants

also emphasised how Bangladesh can harness the benefits of carbon markets, digital

revolution, NGO-private sector partnerships, and Just Transition in the RMG Sector in

Bangladesh.

British Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director, Matt Cannell, said:

“The UK and Bangladesh continue to work closely to turn climate commitments into action

and have common objectives for COP28. It is vital that COP28 keeps the 1.5 degree target

alive, makes progress towards a clean energy transition, away from fossil fuels, and rebuilds

trust on climate financing commitments.”

A priority for the UK is to ensure that COP28 delivers an outcome that puts the world on

track in climate action. The UK will play a leading role in international negotiations and

summits on the road to COP28 and beyond – working with partners and encouraging higher

ambition.

In March 2023, Ministers from Bangladesh and the UK signed a climate accord, where both

countries pledged to work together to raise global ambition on climate action and deliver the

outcomes of COP26 and COP27.