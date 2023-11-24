JSD releases partial list of candidates nominated in 181 seats

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) has released the list (partial) of names of candidates in 181, out of 300, seats for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

It will also publish the complete list after finalising the candidates in rest of the seats by November 30 next.

The list was released at a press conference held at the party’s central office in the capital at 4pm on Friday.

“The complete list of candidates nominated by the party against some other constituencies will be announced by November 30,” JSD President Hasanul Huq Inu said while addressing the press conference.

JSD general secretary Shirin Akhtar MP also spoke at the press conference.

The party’s vice-president valiant freedom-fighter Shahidul Islam, valiant freedom-fighter Shafiuddin Molla, joint general secretary Shawkat Raihan, Rokonuzzaman Rokon, Mohammad Mohsin, Mirza Md Anwarul Huq, and other central leaders of the party were present at the press conference.

Later, JSD office secretary Sajjad Hossain read out the list of 181 nominated candidates.