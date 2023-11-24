Quraner Noor second season audition begins in Sylhet

The auditions for the second season of the international mega reality show and competition ‘Quraner Noor’ started in Sylhet on Friday with the participation of 500 Hafezes across the division.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Musalli Committee is organising the mega Islamic event — ‘Quraner Noor International Hifzul Quran Competition-2024’ — for the second time, patronised by Bashundhara Group, the country’s leading business conglomerate.

The registration phase of the competition started early in the morning at Jamia Madania Islamia (Kazir Bazar Madrasa) in Sylhet. Hundreds of Hafezes thronged to the Madrasa premises before the timeline. Contestants from Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj participated in the audition round.

According to organisers, the competition aims to encourage Hafez in the Quran of the country. They are working with the goal of taking the country’s best Hafez to the international level.

The expectation of the contestants here is that they will achieve excellence in the world by becoming the best of Sylhet. Through this, they want to highlight the good image of the country and the service of Islam. And they are extremely grateful to Bashundhara Group for giving them such an opportunity.

At the beginning of the event, the contestants from different places were made to wear cards and badges. Then contestants complete the registration process one by one.

The competition started after providing breakfast among the participants. The contestants are divided into five categories for the audition round.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque imam Hafez Maulana Mufti Muhibullah Baki is serving as the chief judge of the competition. The national champion of the competition will be awarded Tk 1 million, while the international champion will receive Tk 1.5 million.

The recorded program will be aired on News24 Television and its YouTube channel on the first day of Ramadan. The Daily Sun, Kaler Kantho, Bangladesh Pratidin, Banglanews24.com, and Radio Capital are the media partners of the competition.