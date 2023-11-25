UK Awami League’s has invited all parties to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections of Bangladesh

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

UK Awami League’s press conference has been completed by inviting all parties to participate in the upcoming national parliamentary elections of Bangladesh.

United Kingdom Awami League has invited all the parties of Bangladesh to participate in the next national parliament election on January 7th, 2024 by answering various questions of the journalists present at the press conference held in East London.

This call was made at a crowded press conference organized at the London Bangla Press Club auditorium on Friday (24 November 2023).

The press conference was presided over by the president of United Kingdom Awami League, veteran politician Sultan Mahmud Sharif.

Acting General Secretary Naeem Uddin Riaz, Senior Vice President Jalal Uddin, Vice President Public Leader Mohammad Hormuz Ali, Struggle Organizing Secretary Public Leader Abdul Ahad Chowdhury answered various questions of the present journalists.

The press conference was read by the Publicity and Publication Secretary of the UK Awami League — Poet Mashook Ibn Anis.

Veteran journalist Syed Nahas Pasha, Head of News of Channel S Kamal Mehdi, Journalist Ahad Chowdhury Babu, News Editor of ATN Bangla UK Sayeem Chowdhury, Editor of Weekly Desh.co.uk Taisir Mahmud, bishwabanglanews24 Editor Shah Belal, UK correspondent of DBC News and Assistant Editor of jagannathpurtimes.co.uk Jubair Ahmed, Journalist Zakir Hossain Koish, Journalist Murad Chowdhury and CEO of 26th Television Jamal Khan were present.