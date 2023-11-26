HSC results handed over to PM Sheikh Hasina

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

Chairmen of 11 education boards, including nine general education boards, madrasas and technical boards, handed over the summary of the results to the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban residence at 10am.

The results will be available on websites of the all boards after 11am. Besides, the students will be able to get full sheet of results of the respective educational institutions on the websites.

Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

This year, a total of 13,74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 6,98,135 are boys and 6,76,353 are girls.

How To Get Results

Candidates can get their results online or through SMS. To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate’s roll number and the year, and send it to 16222.

For example, HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd