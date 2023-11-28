Bus catches fire in Moulvibazar

A fire broke out in a stationary passenger bus at Chandnighat bus stand in Moulvibazar on Tuesday night.

According to fire service, the fire may have started from a mosquito coil around 11:30pm.

However, no casualties were reported in this incident.

Helal Mia, driver and owner of the bus said, “I parked the bus on Monday at Chandnighat bus stand like every other day and went home around 5:00pm. Later, at 11:30pm, I got to know that my bus caught fire.”

Being informed by locals, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and doused the fire immediately. However, most parts of the bus were burnt completely, said Jishu Talukder, duty officer of Moulvibazar Fire Service Station.

Locals said that the helper of the bus, Raju, was sleeping inside the bus with a coil lit and the fire started from the coil.

However, quoting Raju, Helal said said Raju was watching TV in a nearby shop when the incident took place. He shouted for help when he saw the fire.

Meanwhile, Moulvibazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Humayun Kabir said the cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigation is underway.