24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed

The main opposition BNP is observing its 24-hour blockade on roads, railways, and waterways across the country on Wednesday.

This is the party’s eighth round of blockade to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit power and hold the next election under a non-partisan administration.

A bus belonging to ‘Turag Paribahan’ was set on fire by miscreants at Dholaipar in Shyampur area of Dhaka at about 5:30 am.

A total of 428 patrol teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order situation during the blockade.

Of them, 140 patrol teams of RAB were deployed in Dhaka city alone, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of RAB headquarter.

Meanwhile, a hartal will be enforced from 6am to 6pm on Thursday (November 30).