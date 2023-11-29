Bangladesh fold for 310

Bangladesh folded their first innings on 310 after being failed to add any run on the second day of the first test of two-match series against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Shoriful Islam was the last wicket to go as he was trapped lbw on the very first delivery of the morning session bowled by Kiwi skipper Tim Southee.

Bangladesh team continuing their perennial habits of losing wickets to occasional bowlers as Glen Philips of New Zealand picked up four wickets in first day for 53 runs while Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel scalped two each.

However, Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 86 after the hosts decided to bat first having won the toss.

Joy missed out on a hundred and was the only batter to register a fifty-plus score on a scorecard where all batters barring Taijul Islam managed to reach double figures.