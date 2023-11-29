Resignations of 3 technocrat ministers, state minister accepted

The resignation letters of two technocrat ministers and a state minister have been accepted by the cabinet.

The three ministers are Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam.

Meanwhile, the resignation letters of three advisers to the Prime Minister have also been accepted. The three are Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman, Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, and International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi.

A gazette of the cabinet in this regard was published on Wednesday.