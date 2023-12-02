Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya’s son Dipu Chowdhury dies

Awami League presidium member and former minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya’s elder son Sajedul Hossain Chowdhury Dipu has died of heart attack. He was 53.

He died at a private hospital in the capital on Saturday (December 2).

Dhaka City South Awami League’s office secretary Md Riazuddin Riaz has confirmed it.

He said Dhaka City South Awami League’s member Sajedul Hossain Chowdhury Dipu died of heart attack at a private hospital in the capital on Saturday. He left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well wishers.

Dhaka City South Awami League’s acting president Nurul Amin Ruhul and general secretary Alhaj Md Humayun Kabir have expressed deep shock at the death of Sajedul Hossain Chowdhury Dipu and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.