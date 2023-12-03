Build efficient manpower to build smart Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday underlined the importance of building the country’s manpower as efficient and smart to keep pace with the rapid expansion and development of ICT.

“It is the prime responsibility of a government to take necessary steps to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people and nation,” he said, reports UNB.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of National Defence Course and Armed Forces War Course 2023 held at NDC, Mirpur Cantonment.

Underscoring the role of civil and military bureaucracy in this regard, he said present government is trying hard to build Bangladesh as ‘Sonar Bangla’, the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said Bangladesh is rapidly moving forward on the path of development.

“You can observe the massive social upliftment through the recent developments, such as the Padma Multi-Purpose Bridge, Metro Rail Service, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Bangabandhu Tunnel and many others while Mega projects like Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Rooppur Power Plant, Ghorashal Palash Urea factory are the real manifestation of Banglaesh’s economic emancipation,” he said.

He also said these developments signal that Bangladesh is gradually progressing towards ‘Sonar Bangla,’ where all the instruments of national power have a due share, including the military.

Mentioning the participation in the course as a remarkable achievenent in their life, he said it is a chance to help build one’s nation, and develop one’s country better.

“Your skills will have been greatly enhanced by the training received here.These courses will have vastly improved your professional confidence,” he added.

He said cohesiveness, transparency, commitment, dedication, accountability, discipline, efficiency and effectiveness are the ingredients that make a perfect visionary leader, pioneer and a good officer.

He said “Your acquired knowledge of policy-making, security, war strategy and development will guide you to chart your course in the right direction”

“I truly believe that you will always strive to contribute to national development,” he said.

The president hoped that courses organized by NDC would equip the participants with required knowledge to face those challenges.

He also congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the prestigious National Defence Course and Armed Forces War Course.

A total of 85 participants including 56 from armed forces, 43 from civil administration and 29 from friendly countries joined the course.