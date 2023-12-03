Engineer dies, 3 injured as UNO’s car falls into ditch in Panchagarh

An upazila engineer was killed and three others were injured when the car of Panchagarh’s Tentulia upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) lost control and fell into a ditch early Sunday.

The accident took place at Chekarmari under Satmera union of Panchagarh Sadar Upazila.

Deceased Abu Sayeed was an engineer of Pirganj Upazila in Thakurgaon district. The injured are – Tentulia upazila nirbahi officer Fazle Rabbi, social service officer Al-Amin, assistant programmer Nabiul Karim Sarkar.

The injured in the accident said that they were going to Panchgarh town by the car of the UNO after visiting Tentulia at midnight. On the way, the vehicle lost control and fell down into a ditch after crashing with a roadside tree in that area. Engineer Abu Sayeed died on the spot. Three of them including the UNO were injured.

Later, fire service personnel rescued the injured with the help of local people and sent to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital.

Of them, Al-Amin was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment as his condition was critical.

Tentulia Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Zakir Hossain Molla said that the accident may have occurred due to excessive speed. However, it was not known who was driving the car.