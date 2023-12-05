1st Carbon Footprint workshop successfully concluded.

On Monday (December 4, 2023), East Hands International Charity organised a carbon reduction workshop at Tower Hamlets for the residents. The workshop, supported by Tower Hamlets Council, commenced with a welcome speech by Nobab Uddin, Chairman of EastHands International Charity, and notable journalist Nobab Uddin. The main speaker, Dr. Zaki Rezwana Anwar, emphasised the importance of reducing carbon footprint through initiatives such as reducing carbon usage, recycling, energy conservation, and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The Chairman of EastHands, Nobab Uddin, highlighted the current challenge of carbon neutrality and mentioned the collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council to initiate the carbon neutrality project. Over a span of six months, the project aims to conduct seminars and workshops with various community organisations to provide training and awareness on climate-related issues.

The workshop, led by Dr. Zaki Rezwana Anwar, focuses on raising awareness about the urgent need for climate action and reducing carbon emissions. Trustees of EastHands International Charity, including Babul Haque, Adviser Md. Abdul Munim Jahedi Karol, Project Coordinator Rumana Raki, Treasurer of London Bangla Press Club Saleh Ahmed, First Executive Member Ahad Choudhury Babu, Journalist Alaur Rahman Shahin, Photojournalist Nahid Jaygirder, and Kinu Miah, were also present at the workshop.

Upon the conclusion of the workshop, certificates were awarded to the participants.