Export earnings totals $22,232m during July-Nov

The country’s export earnings during the July-November period of the current fiscal year (FY24) totaled $22,232.28 million with a 1.30 percent growth over the same period of the last year.

According to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the export earnings during the July-November period of the last fiscal year (FY23) totaled $21,946.07 million, reports BSS.

The single-month export earnings, however, witnessed a fall of 6.05 percent bagging $4,784.81 million against $5,092.56 million fetched in November last year.

Among the major exportable items during this July-November period, the RMG continued to dominate fetching $18,835.65 million. Of the amount, the export of knitwear bagged $10,989.42 million followed by woven garments with $7,846.23 million.

The performances of other exportable items during this July-November period were primary commodities with $601.42 million, agriculture products with $420.59 million, manufactured commodities with $21,630.86 million, plastic products $92.60 million, leather and leather products $427.02 million, jute and jute goods $361.91 million, specialized textiles $124.98 million, home textile $299.42 million, and footwear 194.51 million.