2.20cr liters of soybean oil to be procured from Romania

The government has approved a proposal to procure around 2.20 crore liters of soybean oil from Romania at Tk 155 per liter.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) gave the approvals at a meeting on Wednesday where Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

After the meeting, Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan of the Cabinet Division briefed the reporters about the okayed proposal.

He said the oil will be procured for sale through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

He said it was approved to procure around 2.20 crore liters of soybean oil from two companies in Romania at costs of about Tk 283.21 crore.