Dhaka Test : Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

Bangladesh have won the toss and chose to bat first in the Dhaka Test against New Zealand.

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged XI in this match, maintaining the lineup from the previous Test in Sylhet.

In the first Test, Bangladesh secured a victory by 150 runs, propelled by a second-innings century from Najmul Hossain Shanto, who leads Bangladesh in this series in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan. Taijul Islam also delivered an impressive performance with the ball, claiming 10 wickets in the match, UNB reports.

New Zealand, for this match, opted to rest Ish Sodhi and introduced Mitchell Santner into the playing XI.

Bangladesh: Hasan Joy, Zakir, Shanto (capt), Mominul, Mushfiqur, Shahadat, Mehidy, Nurul (wk), Nayeem, Taijul, Shoriful

New Zealand: Latham, Conway, Williamson, Nicholls, Mitchell, Santner, Blundell (wk), Phillips, Jamieson, Southee (capt), Ajaz