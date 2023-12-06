Hackney shooting: Woman killed and two wounded

A woman has died and a man and teenage boy have been wounded in a shooting in east London.

The woman, 42, died at the scene and the 20-year-old man and boy, 16, were taken to hospital.

The shooting happened on Vine Road which is in a small housing development in Lower Clapton, Hackney, at about 18:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder inquiry. No arrests have been made.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the motive, the force added.

‘Despicable crime’

Det Supt Vicky Tunstall said it was a “shocking” incident and appealed for witnesses, adding that officers would remain at the scene in the coming days.

“I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses,” she said.

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

The Met said officers were in the process of informing the female victim’s next of kin.

The conditions of the man and boy are being assessed.

At the scene, a large police cordon is in place and a white tent has been erected to the side of one of the front doors.

Forensic teams have been spending time looking at a car in the entrance to the close.

Five police officers have been standing guard at the cordon throughout the night and into the morning.

Mayor of Hackney Caroline Woodley and cabinet member for community safety Susan Fajana-Thomas said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a woman has died after a fatal shooting which left two others injured in Vine Close, Hackney Downs last night. Our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected, their family, neighbours and friends.

“While incidents like this are rare in Hackney, we know that the events of last night will cause concern for local people. We want to reassure everyone that we’re committed to doing all we can to prevent what are fortunately isolated events.

“The police will be working in the area over the coming days to continue their investigation. Council officers will be supporting the police and helping to reassure those affected within the community.”

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington Diane Abbott said: “This is clearly a terrible incident. My heart goes out to the victim and relatives.

“As the full detail cannot be known just yet, it is important that any witnesses come forward and help the police in their inquiries.”