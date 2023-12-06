Sheikh Hasina 46th in Forbes’ most powerful women list

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been ranked 46th in the US magazine Forbes’ list of “The World’s Most Powerful Women 2023” published on Tuesday.

In the previous year, the premier was ranked 42nd in Forbes’ list of powerful women.

She has also been ranked 9th in the category of “Politics & Policy” among 18 women, reports BSS.

Women featured in the 2023 ranking represent six categories: business, technology, finance, media and entertainment, politics and policy, and philanthropy.

To determine the rank within each category, as well as overall rank on the list of 100, Forbes applied four metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence.

Those featured are builders, disruptors, and innovators in every sector from corporate to creative worlds, taking a modern, forward-looking view on power.

Forbes on Tuesday announced its 20th annual ranking of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

The list is the definitive ranking of the most inspirational female CEOs, entertainers, politicians, philanthropists and policy makers making life-changing impact on the world today.

For the second consecutive year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tops this 2023 list followed by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris, who retain their ranking at number two and three.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift takes fifth place marking the first time since the list’s inception that an entertainer has broken into the top five.

Sheikh Hasina, the longest serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh, is currently serving her fourth term, according to a brief profile published by Forbes on Sheikh Hasina. She is also the world’s longest-serving female head of government.

She won the fourth term, which is also her third consecutive term after her party Bangladesh Awami League won 288 of the 300 parliamentary seats in 2018.

Sheikh Hasina is running for 5th term in January 2024.