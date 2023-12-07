Justice, freedom can’t be ignored in the name of development

A lack of freedom and justice leads to a negative impact on development, so governments should work to ensure them through good governance, rule of law and institutionalisation, said SR Osmani, a professor of development economics at the University of Ulster in the UK.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, however, gave examples of countries that have developed significantly despite their governments being autocratic.

They made the comments at the opening of the “Annual BIDS Conference on Development” organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka today.

While giving the keynote speech, Prof Osmani said: “When we talk about development, we can’t ignore justice and freedom as they are interrelated. If you want development, you will need to ensure freedom and justice.”

“Freedom and justice support development and the absence of them hinders development. If there is a lack of freedom and justice, credit discrimination occurs and the poor don’t get adequate funds. Moreover, it can lead to social instability like the Arab Spring in the Middle East.”

Under the situation, according to the economist, the private sector holds back investments, which ultimately deters development.

He said governments should not be obsessed with development. “Rather, they should be obsessed with freedom and justice by ensuring the rule of law and good governance. If freedom and justice are ensured, the private sector will work for development. Sadly, most governments do the opposite.”

MA Mannan said some people say if a government stays in power for a long time, it may become an autocrat and autocracy deters development.

“How Malaysia and Singapore developed if it is really true?”

In Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad was in power for a long time and he led the country to progress. The same happened in Singapore, the planning minister said.

“I expect economists to discuss the impact of the continuity of a government and political stability in development.”

“Life is a product while freedom and justice are by-products and these are not basic things. We are trying to ensure a better life for people. We have to work more for the people who are at the bottom of the pyramid.”