US won’t be able to take unilateral decision even if it wants: Quader

The United States will not be able to take any unilateral decision on Bangladesh even if it wants, said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.

He said, “The US will not be able to make any unilateral decision on Bangladesh, because the America’s allies in South Asia and Europe will not agree to take any extreme decision regarding Bangladesh.”

Quader made the remarks while addressing a press conference at Awami League president’s political office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Thursday (December 7).

The Awami League leader said: “We have many friends abroad. They all know how the prime minister is going to hold the election in which circumstance to maintain the continuity of the constitution.”

He further said Bangladesh would not buy any good from the countries which will impose sanctions on it.

The Awami League general secretary said those who will contest as Independent candidates, Awami League will not obstruct them in any way. “Nobody will make any objection if the Independent candidates are elected with people’s votes.”

Criticising the BNP, Quader said BNP has become desperate as the election is approaching fast. “Their clandestine targets may be more dreadful. The targets of BNP’s brutal politics are police, common people. A truck carrying chicks were set on fire at Sirajganj in the morning. Some 600 vehicles and 10 trans have been set ablaze until Wednesday (December 6). “We will remain united with people to resist the conspiracy of BNP.”