‘City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee elects new Chairman.’

The City of London Corporation invests over £130m in the cultural sector every year.

Bangladeshi-born film producer, screenwriter, producer, and social entrepreneur, who was elected to the City of London Corporation in 2017, is the new chairman of its Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, which is responsible for the City Corporation’s activities and services in the field of the arts, culture, and heritage.

“My committee oversees a range of world-class cultural and heritage institutions, including the Barbican Centre, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Guildhall Art Gallery, London Metropolitan Archives, the 2,000 year old Roman amphitheatre and the iconic Tower Bridge, which for Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary I lit up and hosted a special reception,” says Munsur Ali.

The City of London Corporation owns over 11,000 acres of green spaces, including Keats House.

Munsur also said “Culture is one of the largest income earners in the UK covering tourism to film, fashion to food. In fact, every aspect of our daily lives is connected with culture.

I am committed to prioritising diversity in the cultural sector and wider economic opportunities for which I will be announcing some exciting new projects.

I firmly believe young London needs to feel connected with the rich heritage, architect and history we have. I also feel passionately about the voices of migrant communities and their contributions in all sectors.”

London is truly the global leader in finance, the professional services and culture. This is the first time a person of colour has taken up the role.