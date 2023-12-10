36-hr blockade from Tuesday

The opposition BNP and like-minded parties has announced a 36-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting from Tuesday morning to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).

The blockade will begin at 6am on Tuesday and end at 6 pm on Wednesday.

It will be the 11th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties since October 31.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing on Sunday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon the country’s people and the supporters of BNP and other opposition parties to observe the programme spontaneously to make it a success.

Vehicles of the newspapers or media, ambulances and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the blockade.