6 buses, one car set on fire in 24hrs: Fire Service

At least seven arson attacks were recorded in 24 hours till 6 am on Tuesday, Fire Service said.

A total of seven vehicles were set on fire by arsonists during this period and five of those were set ablaze in different places of Dhaka on Monday and early Tuesday, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters (media cell).

Six buses and a private car were burnt during this period, he said, reports UNB.

The arson attacks were reported in Dhaka city, Ashulia and Feni district.

A total 14 firefighting units were engaged in dousing the fire during this period, added the fire service official.

So far, 270 vehicles have been set on fire during the blockades and hartals since October 28, according to the Fire Service. The vehicles include 168 buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, 8 motorcycles, and 27 other modes of transportation, it said.