Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has made his wife Sherifa Quader as the party presidium member.

JaPa’s joint office secretary Mahmud Alam confirmed it on Tuesday (December 12).

He said JaPa chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has made the party chairman’s adviser and Jatiya Sangskritik Party president Sherifa Quader as the party presidium member, which has already been come into effect.