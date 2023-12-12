‘No scope to change party decision over independent candidates’

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said there is no possibility to change their decision regarding independent candidates despite the objections of the alliance partners and discomfort of the party candidates.

“There is no alternative to competition and no chance of holding uncontested elections,” he said at a press briefing at the Awami League president’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital, reports UNB.

Quader said BNP has become a threat to the country’s election and democracy and so the country’s democracy is in crisis.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, warned that strict action will be taken against those who will try to foil the national election slated for January 7 through violence, conspiracies and terrorism.

Some people and some parties like BNP defame the country to foreigners and their blockade means torching of buses and secret attacks, he said.

The AL general secretary said Awami League has no objection to the army performing its duties as a striking force in the election as per the constitution. However, the Awami League is against making the army controversial on all issues, he added.