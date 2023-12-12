Raushan requests PM not to form alliance with Jatiya Party

Jatiya Party (JaPa)’s chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament Raushan Ershad has requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina not to form an alliance or reach a consensus with her party in any way.

She made the request meeting the prime minister at Ganabhaban in the capital early Tuesday (December 12) afternoon.

Raushan Ershad was accompanied by her son Saad Ershad, pro-Raushan leader Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Kazi Mamunur Rashid.

Later, Mamunur Rashid said, “Today we have told the prime minister that GM Quader took over the charge of JaPa unlawfully. A small portion of JaPa is going to take part in the election. GM Quader occupied the party through a coup. He has expelled hundreds of party leaders and workers. He has also deprived them of nomination. Because of it, Raushan Ershad has boycotted the election. She has requested the prime minister not to form any alliance or reach any consensus with Jatiya Party. If they (Awami League) want to reach a consensus with Jatiya Party, they must consult with us.”

Asked what the response of the prime minister was, Mashiur Rahman Ranga said, “The Prime Minister said she would look into the matter.”

Ranga alleged that 250-300 leaders and workers of the party were expelled unlawfully. Competent candidates were humiliated by not giving them nomination. “We have requested not to form any alliance with JaPa. The prime minister said she would take decision raising the matter at the party forum.”

Earlier, when Raushan Ershad came out of Ganabhaban in the early afternoon, reporters asked her that Jatiya Party was going to take part in the 12th parliamentary elections. Whether she had support for it, Raushan said, “I was dropped deliberately. Why I should have support for them?”