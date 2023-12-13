Court didn’t accept Mirza Fakhrul’s bail pleas

A Dhaka court on Wednesday did not accept the bail prayers of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in 10 cases against him filed with two different police stations in the capital.

Though Mirza Fakhrul is an accused in those 10 cases, he was not shown arrested.

When the bail prayers were placed before the court for hearing on early Wednesday afternoon, the court said he had no jurisdiction to hear the bail petitions until the investigation officer showed the accused arrested.

At that time, Dhaka metropolitan magistrates Rajesh Chowdhury and Md Shafiuddin advised the lawyer of the accused to move to higher court.

Earlier, in the morning Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mesbah submitted the bail petitions to the court in 10 cases filed with Paltan and Ramna Police Stations.

Of the 10 cases, seven were filed with Paltan Police Station and three with Ramna Police Station.

He said Mirza Fakhrul was sent to jail on October 29 last showing arrested in a case filed on charge of attacking Chief Justice’s residence in the capital. In that case, the CMM court and a sessions court did not grant bail.