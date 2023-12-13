What you need to know about new UK student visa rules

The United Kingdom is set to implement substantial revisions to its Student visa rules effective January 1, 2024, impacting international students and their dependents.

These changes are poised to reshape the landscape for those pursuing education in the UK.

The recent regulations have implications not only for Bangladeshi students currently enrolled in educational institutions in the UK but also for those aspiring to pursue studies there.

As per the most recent Unesco data, 6,586 students from Bangladesh ventured to the UK for educational purposes in 2023.

Starting next year, international students will face new restrictions regarding bringing their dependent partners or children to the UK, except in cases where they are enrolled in a PhD or postgraduate research program.

This shift in policy is a continuation of the adjustments made in July 2023, requiring student visa holders transitioning to a UK work visa to have completed their course of study and secure a job start date post-course completion.

One key highlight of the upcoming changes is that dependent visas will no longer be available for international students starting courses after January 1, 2024.

However, there is a provision for extending dependent visas for those whose partners or parents commenced their studies before this date, allowing continuity for the duration of the main visa holder’s validity.

For individuals considering a switch from a student visa to a post-study work visa (PSW), commonly known as a UK Graduate visa, the new rules permit their partners and children to apply for a dependent visa.

It’s important to note that this eligibility hinges on the condition that dependents have been residing with the student visa holder throughout the study period.

The flexibility to transition from a dependent visa to a work visa in the UK is maintained under the revised rules.

Students on a dependent visa can switch to a work visa, such as a Skilled Worker visa, provided they meet specific criteria.

This includes having a job offer from a UK employer with a sponsor license, meeting minimum salary requirements, and satisfying English language proficiency standards.

Parents of children on student visas, however, face an exception as they are not permitted to switch to a Skilled Worker visa.

The process requires a job offer, meeting salary criteria, and demonstrating proficiency in English, aligning with the regulations set forth in December 2023.

These alterations signify a comprehensive transformation in the UK’s approach to international students and their dependents, prompting individuals to navigate the evolving immigration landscape carefully.

Since Brexit, Britain has ended free movement of people from the European Union, but net migration is set to hit record highs this year.

Much of that has been driven by bespoke visa schemes for people fleeing Ukraine, Hong Kong and Afghanistan. But student numbers have also surged, notably from India and Nigeria.

Some 136,000 visas were issued to the dependents of international students last year — up eight-fold from 16,000 in 2019.

Uncontrolled immigration from the EU was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016, which saw the UK leave the bloc.

Since 2018, the country has also seen thousands of people successfully cross the English Channel in small boats to claim asylum.