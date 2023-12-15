Crossfire, disappearance on: Odhikar 

By Imran Hossain:

Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 13, 2023: Rights group Odhikar in its second quarterly report of 2022 said that extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, attacks on journalist, lynching and other forms of human rights abuse continued in the capital between April and June.

The rights group in its report published on July 7 also said that incidents of ‘crossfire’, ‘gunfight’ and ‘shootout’ were temporarily suspended from January to March 2022 after the United States imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its former and current senior officials on December 10, 2021 for serious human rights violation

Between April and June 2022, two persons were killed in ‘crossfire’, ‘encounters’ or ‘gunfight’ with the RAB while two others were tortured to death and one person was shot dead by the police.

On April 16, Mohammad Raju, the prime suspect in the case over the murder of journalist Mohiuddin Sarkar Naeem of Burichang in Cumilla, was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with the RAB in Golabari area of Cumilla sadar upazila.

On April 20, 2022, Kaisar Ali Mandal, a resident of Jaipurhat District, was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with the RAB in Alammara area of Charigram union in Singair of Manikganj district.

During the same period, a total of five persons were allegedly disappeared after being picked up by men claiming to be members of law enforcement agencies. All of them resurfaced alive.

‘The government has used enforced disappearance as a tool to suppress political movements and stifle dissenting voices, creating a climate of fear in the country,’ the Odhikar said in its statement.

According to Odhikar, 89 persons were sentenced to death by different courts in the second quarter while nine people were killed in‘public’ lynching in the period.

In the three months, at least 19 people were arrested under the Digital Security Act, for allegedly posting criticisms against the prime minister, high-ranking government officials, their family members and for making ‘anti-government’ comments in social media while four people were arrested for making derogatory remarks against religion or religious people.

In the period, the rights group recorded, two journalists were killed and 41 others injured, assaulted or came under attack. Besides, two journalists were arrested and seven others threatened while carrying out their professional duty.

About border casualties, it said that two persons were injured by the Indian Border Security Force in the period.

Since the United States of America imposed sanctions on the RAB and seven of its former and current top officials in Bangladesh on December 10, 2021, the government has stepped up intelligence surveillance on Odhikar while human rights defenders associated with Odhikar have been subjected to various forms of intimidation and harassment.

The rights group said that the state oppression on Odhikar has intensified ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections, to be held in 2023. The NGO Affairs Bureau, under the Prime Minister’s Office, refused to renew the registration of Odhikar on June 5, 2022, after keeping its application for renewal pending for eight years.

On June 28, 2022, Odhikar filed an appeal with the Prime Minister’s Office against the government’s decision.

The rights body urged that immediate steps must be taken to establish democracy in Bangladesh by forming an ‘accountable’ government through free, fair and participatory elections under a neutral interim government and initiatives should be taken to prevent and put a check on human rights violations by reconstructing the dysfunctional institutions into effective, independent ones.

It also stated that the use of the electronic voting machines must be stopped in elections to prevent fraudulence.