Veteran singer Anup Ghoshal passes away

Veteran singer-composer Anup Ghoshal passed away at the age of 78 on Friday.

He passed away at a private hospital in south Kolkata.

He was in the hospital for the last seven days.

He had also contested the 2011 West Bengal Assembly Elections on Trinamool Congress’ ticket.

Ghoshal had won from Uttarpara constituency.

Mourning his demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I express my deep sorrow at his demise. Anup Ghoshal’s demise has caused irreparable damage to the music fraternity.”

Anup Ghoshal voiced in Satyajit Ray’s films like “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne” and “Hirak Rajar Deshe”.

From a young age, he was associated with music. It is said that his mother, Labanya Ghoshal, was his biggest inspiration in life.

Primarily acclaimed for his Nazrul Geeti and Shyama Sangeet renditions, he earned immense praise in the world of music. Apart from that, he showcased his musical talent in films of various languages, including Bengali and Hindi.

In the film “Sagina Mahato” directed by Tarun Majumdar, his songs are still remembered by the audience. The song “Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi” from the movie “Masoom” has left an unforgettable mark as well. Besides Bengali and Hindi songs, he has also lent his voice to songs in Bhojpuri and Assamese languages.

In 2011, the West Bengal government honoured Anup Ghoshal with the ‘Nazrul Smriti Puraskar’, and in 2013, he received the ‘Sangeet Mahasamman’ (Music Lifetime Achievement Award).