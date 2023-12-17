Four more die from dengue, 254 hospitalised in a day

Four more dengue patients died and 254were hospitalized in the country in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Of the new deaths, two fatalities was reported in Dhaka and two deaths reported outside it.

According to the daily update of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 1,682 this year.

Among the new patients, 63 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 191 outside it.

Some 1,563 dengue patients, including 970 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,19,236 dengue cases, 3,15,991 recoveries, this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.