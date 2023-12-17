Icon College celebrates 20 years of glory in London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

The well-known Bangladeshi-owned Icon College in London, UK celebrated 20 years of glory. At this time, college teachers, students, well-wishers and prominent people of the community were present and enjoyed this magnificent event.

At the end of every year Icon College of Technology and Management organizes various festivals to entertain the students. This time was no different. However, the purpose of the organization was not only for the students but also for the teachers, well-wishers and college management. Because Icon College of Technology and Management is celebrating 20 years of mainstream success in Britain.

The celebration was recently held in a hall in East London with the participation of more than four hundred guests.

Azizur Rahman, the managing director of the college, thanked the guests for the presentation of Minara Uddin.

At the end of term there are Christmas parties and concerts for the students.

The principal professor of the college. Sir Dean Hopkins was present as the chief guest under the chairmanship of Nurun Nabi.

Mahmud Hasan MBE was present as a special speaker.

Vice Principal Professor Joadat, Managing Director Azizur Rahman were present on the stage. At the beginning of the program, Dr. Nurun Nabi.

At this time Dr. Nurun Nabi said, An organization has successfully survived for two decades, but its journey has not been easy. We got people from the community with us. We have also tried our best to give back to the community and will continue to do so in the future.

Icon College was established in 2003. Initially catering to international students, it now offers essential courses such as Home Students and Health and Social Care. And hundreds of people are benefiting from it.

Along with the awarding of crests to the best students of the year, crests for special contributions to the community were also awarded at the ceremony. Shahgir Bakht Farooq, former president of BBCCI, community leader K. M. Abu Taher Chowdhury, former president of London Bangla Press Club Syed Nahas Pasha, CO of NTV Europe Sabrina Hussain, community personality Muhibur Rahman Muhib, Asst-editor of Weekly Janomot, journalist Musleh Ahmed and others.