Indian ex-state minister Akbar explains why people elect Hasina ‘again and again’

India’s former State Minister for Foreign Affairs MJ Akbar on Sunday said that Bangladesh has become a nation of opportunities today under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Bangladesh is the emerging power of Asia,” he said, highlighting PM Hasina’s development efforts towards ensuring an inclusive growth.

MJ Akbar said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be celebrated as the “leader and victor of the second liberation of the nation” from dictatorship.

Responding to a question, he said Bangladesh is not in a position to fear external forces any more. “It doesn’t work.”

Akbar was delivering a keynote speech at a discussion, titled “Bangladesh’s achievements in 52 years and its place in the region and beyond in the coming decades”, at Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen spoke at the discussion as the chief guest and said Bangladesh is no longer a bottomless basket but is a land of opportunities.

Momen highlighted the significant development and stability that Bangladesh achieved, noting that Bangladesh has been pursuing democracy.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Rector of Foreign Service Academy, Mashfee Binte Shams, also spoke on the occasion.

Akbar said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the nation not just towards development but towards modernity that has four dimensions. “She has delivered on all four dimensions.”

He said without democracy and freedom to every faith, no country can be a modern nation.

Akbar said ensuring freedom of each faith is inclusive nationalism.

He said the PM has translated the theoretical rights to practical reality. He also highlighted her efforts towards ensuring gender equality and poverty elimination.

“This is critical. You cannot be a modern nation without eliminating poverty,” he said.

Akbar said Bangladesh is marching on the road to a trillion-dollar economy with inclusive growth. “This is why people elect her again and again.”

He also highlighted the challenges that democracy faces and mentioned the forces that try to destroy stability.

Akbar said freedom was not handed to Bangladesh, but Bangladesh earned it.

The former Indian state minister for foreign affairs also mentioned the peaceful settlement of border dispute between Bangladesh and India. He said they should applaud the efforts of the two prime ministers. “It can be a lesson for the entire world.”

Bangladesh should take its own side, giving priority to its own interests, Akbar said.