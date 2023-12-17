JaPa will be given seats in the coming polls: Quader

Just a day before assigning electoral symbols to MP aspirants, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that they will share seats with Jatiya Party in the upcoming 12th national election.

“Jatiya Party has its own demand, they (JaPa) will be given seats, and there will be no boat candidates vying for those seats,” he said, reports UNB.

Obaidul Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, made the remark while addressing media at the political office of the party head in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi.

He said they have reached an agreement with Jatiya Party and there was no untoward situation (during meeting between the parties). Candidacy will be finalised by 4 pm today.

Awami League will withdraw their nominated candidates from the seats where alliance-nominated candidates will contest, the Awami League leader said.

Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Mirza Azam, among others, were present on the occasion.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed December 17 as the deadline to withdraw nomination papers and distribution of electoral symbols among finalized candidates on December 18.

The candidates will be able to carry out electioneering with the symbols from 8 am on January 5 while the national polls will be held on January 7.