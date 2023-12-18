International Migrants Day celebrated in Moulvibazar

International Migrants Day was celebrated in Moulvibazar district on Monday with the theme of “Honouring the contributions of migrants and respecting their rights”.

Moulvibazar District Administration, District Employment and Manpower Office organized a discussion in district administration conference room in the morning on the occasion of the day.

Moulvibazar Additional Deputy Commissioner Prabhanshu Som Mahan presided over the programme where Deputy Commissioner Dr Urmi Binte Salam was present as the chief guest conducted by Moulvibazar District Employment and Manpower Office Assistant Director Mosharraf Hossain.

The Deputy Commissioner Dr Urmi Binte Salam said that those who will go abroad will legally send money to the country. Sending remittances legitimately will move the country forward. There is no problem if you go abroad with training according to your choice and skills.

At that time, Additional Superintendent of Police Sarwar Alam, trainees, print and electronic media journalists were present,among others.

Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out which paraded the streets of the town.