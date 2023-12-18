Sylhet-1 independent candidate withdraws, announces support for AL’s Momen

Former central organising secretary of Awami League (AL), Advocate Misbah Uddin Siraj, an independent candidate for Sylhet-1 Constituency, has withdrawn his nomination papers

“I have been under duress after submitting the nomination against the decision of the party. So, to show support for the party I have withdrawn my nomination,” he said after submitting an application to withdraw nomination papers to the district returning officer on Sunday (27 December).

He also expressed his support for Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who is the incumbent MP from for Sylhet-1 constituency and AL nominated candidate from this seat in the upcoming election.

Misbah Uddin Siraj had collected AL nomination papers for Sylhet-1 and 3 constituencies.

However, failing to get the nomination in any of the seats he submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Sylhet-1 constituency.

Meanwhile, five candidates from Sylhet withdrew their nomination on the last day of withdrawal.

They are – Abdul Hannan of Zaker Party from the Sylhet-1 seat, Md Syed Mia from Sylhet 2 seat, Ali Akbar from Sylhet-4 Constituency and Trinamool BNP’s Sylhet-5 seat candidate Qaisar Ahmad Kawshar.

Abdul Hannan said he withdrew in light of the party central’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool BNP candidate alleged that the central leaders of the party did not coordinate with him.