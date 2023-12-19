Exchange meeting with journalists in London in support of candidate Habibur Rahman Habib

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

In the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections, a meeting was held with Bangla media journalists working in the UK on behalf of Habibur Rahman Habib MP, the candidate of Bangladesh Awami League for the Nouka Marka in Sylhet 3 seat.

On Monday 18th december a discussion meeting with Bengali media journalists was held at a restaurant in East London under the direction of the member of secretary campaign committee & community activist Mizanur Rahman Meeru.

The campaign committee and Dakshinsurma, Balaganj and Fenchuganj residents living in the UK organized this exchange meeting.

Community activist Maksud Rahman, president of the campaign committee, presided over the discussion meeting.

Journalist Mostak Babul, Secretary of London Bangla Press Club – Editor of weekly Desh Taysir Mahmud, Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity- Editor(Acting) of Jagannathpur Times Professor Mohammad Shajidur Rahman, Dhaka Post’s UK Correspondent and Bangla Mirror’s Special Correspondent were present. Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Editor of The Editors Ahad Chowdhury Babu, Associate Editor of UK Bangla Guardian Magazine SKM Ashraful Huda, Rezaul Karim Mridha of Channel S, Kamrul I Russell of ATN Bangla UK, Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad of ION TV, Head of News Iqra Bangla Alaur Rahman Shaheen., LB24’s Enam Chowdhury, Iqra Bangla’s Khaled Masood Roni, London Bangla Voice’s Jahangir Hossain and Hawa TV’s Kishwar Enam Liton etc.

Among the campaign committee and supporters, well-wishers present were – UK Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Sharif, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, former Councilor MA Rakib, Jahangir Khan, Khasruzzaman Khashroo, Ashraful Islam, Helal Khan, Jamal Khan, Manohar Ali, Jilu Khan, Nasir Uddin, Shahjahan Shikdar, M A Ali, M A Qudduch, Sheikh Nurul Islam Jitu, Fakhrul Islam, Alim Uddin Faisal, Golam Mostafa, Shahan Chowdhury, Hafizur Rahman Sumon, Mozammil Haque, Ilyach Ali, Motaher Ali Suhail, Qutub Uddin, Rubel Ahmad, Abdur Rashid Ratul, Azadur Rahman, MA Sattar, Ala Uddin, Abdul Quduch Madhu, Faisal Ali and Kamran Ahmad etc.

In the support of Habibur Rahman, the candidate for boat in Sylhet-3 seat, the organizers presented the success and various developments of the Awami League government in Bangladesh during the meeting with journalists in London.

Besides, they highlighted the recent short development in Sylhet-3 seat and said- They urged the voters of Sylhet 3 seat to re-elect him to complete the unfinished work of Habibur Rahman Habib and further development of the area.

At one stage of the program, Habibur Rahman Habib connected virtually from Sylhet and answered various questions of journalists from London.