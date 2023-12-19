Four killed as train set on fire in Tejgaon

At least four people were killed as miscreants set three coaches of Mohanganj Express train in Dhaka’s Tejgaon Railway Station on Tuesday morning.

Two of the deceased were identified as Nadira Akter Poppy, 35, and her three-year-old son Md Yasin, according to Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Three compartments of the Mohanganj Express train were set on fire, said Shahjahan Shikder, media cell officer of fire service headquarters on Tuesday (December 19).

He said three units were sent from Tejgaon fire station after getting the news of the fire incident at 5:04 am.

In this incident, four bodies were recovered from a compartment, he said, adding the fire was extinguished around 7:30 am.

Besides, the operation is going on in two other compartments, the official added.

The bodies are kept in the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.