Australia reiterates its support over Rohingya repatriation

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer today reiterated its government’s commitment to continue humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya people and to support Bangladesh’s views in favour

of repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar.

He made the remark while paying his farewell call to Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the foreign ministry here, a foreign ministry press release said.

In reply, Masud acknowledged Australia’s continuous support for the Rohingya issue and reiterated their safe and secured repatriation to Myanmar as the only solution to this crisis.

The Australian envoy also praised Bangladesh’s development achievements and the good volume of bilateral trade with Australia.

The Foreign Secretary expressed satisfaction with the current status of cooperation in trade, commerce, education, and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

He stated the huge scope of enhancing such engagements and the need for further collaboration in skill development, the blue economy, energy security, and tackling the adverse impacts of climate change.

Masud also thanked Australia for its assurance to continue DFQF access to Bangladeshi products on its market even after graduation from the LDC group in 2026.