BNP announces ‘non-cooperation movement’ against govt

BNP has announced a “non-cooperation movement” against the government starting on Wednesday, and the opposition party has urged people of the country to boycott the January 7, 2024 election.

During a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that their party’s acting chief Tarique Rahman has announced the movement.

Rizvi said BNP is urging people from all walks of life and the administration not to cooperate with the government from today.

He also said that BNP is urging people not to pay taxes from now on.

Rizvi said BNP is calling upon the countrymen to consider whether depositing their money in banks is secure or not.

BNP has also asked its leaders and activists not to appear before court in “false” cases.