JaPa to announce polls manifesto on Thursday

Jatiya Party (JaPa) will announce its election manifesto on Thursday (December 21).

JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu will formally unveil the party manifesto from its Banani party office at 12pm Thursday.

Top leaders of the party will present, according to a media note on Wednesday.

On December 17, Chunnu said his party will contest in 283 constituencies as part of their efforts to make the election more competitive and meaningful.

The ruling Awami League said that it has given up 26 seats for the Jatiya Party in the coming national election.

Opposition leader and Jatiya Party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad and Raushan’s son Rahgir Al Mahi (Saad) Ershad are not in the race this time.