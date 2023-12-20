PM Sheikh Hasina reaches Sylhet for polls campaign

■ Sylhet Office ■

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Sylhet on Wednesday to start her election campaign officially from there.

Bangladesh Biman BG-601 carrying the Premier landed at Osmani International Airport around 11:35am. She was received by the central and local Awami League leaders and activists.

She will start campaign after visiting the shrines of saints Shahjalal and Shah Paran.

In the afternoon, the Premier is scheduled to hold a public rally at the Government Alia Madrasha ground to launch the ruling Awami League party’s campaign for the January 7 polls to elect the country’s 12th parliament.

The last parliamentary election was held on December 30, 2018.