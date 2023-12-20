Soumya’s heroic 169 leads Bangladesh fightback against New Zealand

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar orchestrated a remarkable comeback for his team on the second one-day international (ODI) against New Zealand. Sarkar’s outstanding innings of 169 off 151 balls proved instrumental in Bangladesh’s recovery after facing early setbacks, guiding them to a total of 291 all out.

The match, held in Nelson, saw New Zealand leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 following their 44-run victory in the opener in Dunedin last Sunday.

Bangladesh, determined to break a streak of 17 consecutive losses in 50-over matches on New Zealand soil, showcased a fighting spirit in the second encounter.

Sarkar, who had been dismissed for a duck in Dunedin, redeemed himself with a spectacular innings that included 22 fours and two sixes. This effort marked the second-highest ODI tally by a Bangladesh batter, falling just short of Litton Das’ record of 176 against Zimbabwe in March 2020.

Facing adversity early on with New Zealand’s bowlers claiming three quick wickets, Sarkar partnered with Towhid Hridoy to stabilize the innings. The duo took Bangladesh to 80-4 for the fourth wicket, setting the stage for Sarkar’s brilliant collaboration with veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim. Their 91-run stand propelled Bangladesh to a respectable 171-5 after 34 overs.

Despite the pressure, Sarkar continued to display composure and aggression, steering his team toward a competitive total. His partnership with Rahim came to an end when Rahim edged a shot into the gloves of New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Sarkar, just shy of his third century in ODI cricket, survived a nervy moment when a skied shot was fumbled by Will Young at point. Undeterred, he went on to belt consecutive fours in the 43rd over before falling in the 49th over to seamer William O’Rourke, who claimed three wickets in the final six balls.

Sarkar’s extraordinary innings not only revived Bangladesh but also inspired his teammates, including debutant Rishad Hossain, who marked his first ODI appearance with a six.