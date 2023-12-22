12th general election: Army to take the field on 29 Dec for 13 days

Members of the Bangladesh Army will be deployed across the country on 29 December for the next 13 days, to help the civil administration hold a free and fair election.

The home ministry issued a notification in this regard on Friday, saying the army men will carry out their duties, alongside other law enforcement agencies.

The ministry also noted that around 15 to 17 members of different security forces will be deployed at each of the polling centers across the country. They will ensure safety of polling centers for five days, including two preceding and two following days of the election.

The army men will assist the civil administration in the process.

The law enforcement agencies, along with armed forces, will work as a ‘mobile team and striking force’ during the 13 days from 29 December. The Ansar members will work with the police’s mobile team as a helping force.

However, the returning officer is authorised to increase the number of security personnel as per situation.

The notification also noted that there will be restrictions on vehicular movement in the electoral areas for 24 hours since midnight on 6 January.