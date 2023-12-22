Bengali elected to Finnish Green Party’s Equality Committee

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Dr. Doftori currently serves as a Deputy Member of the Party Council (Puoluevaltuusto), the highest policy-making body of the Finnish Green Party. He has also served as a member of the Green Party’s Immigration Committee Working Group, Vice-Chair of the Green Party’s Helsinki Committee representing the Finnish capital city, and as a member of Helsinki City Council’s Equality and Non-discrimination Commission.

In his professional life, Dr Doftori worked as a researcher at Tampere University of Finland and Roskilde University of Denmark. He taught South Asian Studies at Helsinki University. He also worked as a researcher at PEN International, a London-based international organisation that protects writers and journalists’ freedom of expression worldwide. He also served as a trustee of PEN Finland and chair of its Writers at Risk and Writers for Peace Committee. He represented the organisation in PEN International conferences in Norway, Ukraine and India. A trustee of the Humanist Association of Finland, he is also the chair of the Finnish chapter of the Forum for Secular Bangladesh.

Regarding his election to the Green Party’s working committee, Dr. Mojibur Doftori said, “I am thankful to Finland’s Green Party for electing me to its important policymaking expert group. I am humbled that I will be able to serve the Greens, the party that is committed to environmental protection, gender equality and equality for all in Finnish society, including immigrants. I believe, by joining hands together, we can make Finland a fairer society for all.”