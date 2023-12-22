Rizvi calls on people to boycott one-sided dummy polls

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi conducted a mass campaign and distributed leaflets at Uttara in the capital on Friday morning and called upon the countrymen to boycott the upcoming national polls scheduled for 7 January.

He distributed the leaflets in the kitchen market of Sector 11, Uttara in support of party’s non-cooperation programme.

The BNP leader Rizvi said, “The people of Bangladesh rejected the one-sided dummy election, but yesterday (Thursday), I saw that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was promoting on social media that ‘BNP and their allies are obstructing the election of Bangladesh and they have intensified their efforts to implement the blockade to achieve their goals’.”

Dhaka Metropolitan North unit BNP Joint Convener Mustafa Zaman, Thana BNP leader Harun-Or-Rashid Khoka, Ripon Hasan, Solaiman, among other leaders and activists, were present, during the campaign.