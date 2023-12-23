Awami League will win all seats in Sylhet, Momen predicts

Awami League nominated candidate for Sylhet-1 constituency, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, on Saturday predicted that Awami League-nominated candidates will win all the seats in Sylhet in the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Election.

“There is no scope to underestimate any candidate; no election is easy. All seats will be contested. People will vote in a festive atmosphere,” he told journalists after an election campaign at Sobhanighat kitchen market area in Sylhet city in the morning.

There is no pressure on the government centring the election. The grassroots leaders and activists are working to ensure and boost voter turnout in the polling centres, said Momen.

Earlier in the day, he exchanged greetings with voters and sought votes for the boat symbol.

If re-elected, he assured of developing Sylhet as an enlightened, harmonious, and advanced city.

Professor Zakir Hossain, general secretary of the Sylhet City Awami League; Tapan Mitra, Sylhet AL agriculture and cooperatives secretary, were present at the time, among others.